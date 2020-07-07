The Motorola Moto 5G Plus has now gone official with the mid-range smartphone offering 5G connectivity without the premium price tag.

Featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh, the budget handset also includes a proper dual punch-hole in the upper left of that display. It will also come with 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

At the rear, the quad-camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel macro camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh effects. The odd-looking dual punch-hole will contain a 16-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. That dual in-display camera is actually a first for Motorola, too.

You’ll also find NFC support, a headphone port, a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side, plus support for 20W fast charging. As you’d expect at this stage of 2020, the Motorola Moto 5G Plus ships with Android 10 pre-installed. That version of Android also includes Motorola’s “My UX” skin atop the latest full OS build.

Unfortunately, there are no plans to launch the Moto 5G Plus in the United States. However, expect to see Motorola launch some other alternative devices in North America in the not-too-distant future. Pricing will start at just €349 or around $395 when exchange rates are factoring in.

As far as 5G-enabled smartphones go, this will be one of the cheapest on the market by some margin. The Motorola Moto 5G Plus will go on sale in Europe on July 8, with a wider launch in Saudi Arabia and UAE in the “coming months.”

More on Motorola:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: