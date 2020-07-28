LG ThinQ smartphones from $300, Samsung 15W Qi Charger at $48, and more in today’s best deals

Tuesday’s best deals include LG Android smartphones from $300, Samsung’s 15W Qi charging stand at $48, and B&O Beoplay E8 Earbuds for $149. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $600 on LG ThinQ Android smartphones

Amazon offers the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone for $300. Having dropped from $900, today’s offer is good for a $600 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 6-inch QHD+ 1440p display, LG’s handset notably includes dual 16 MP rear cameras. This model packs 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded thanks to support for up to 2TB microSD cards. Plus, this version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa. LQ’s V35 ThinQ is also Android Pie-compatible thanks to an update last fall. Find another handset right here.

Samsung 15W Qi Charging Stand hits $48

Amazon offers the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charging Stand for $48. Down from $80, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and comes within cents of the all-time low. Samsung’s official wireless charging pad standouts from the crowded pack of other models thanks to packing 15W of power. Built into a stand form-factor, you’ll be able to keep your Galaxy handset and other devices propped up to easily view notifications while charging.

B&O Beoplay E8 Earbuds are $149

Amazon is currently offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium True Wireless Earbuds for $149. Typically fetching up to $300, like you’ll still find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low set only once before. Sporting a more premium design than you’ll find with other true wireless earbuds, the Beoplay E8 sport a leather-wrapped exterior on the charger case. You’re looking at 12 hours of playback here, touch controls, and the kind of higher-end audio you’d expect from Bang & Olufsen.

