US LG V35 ThinQ now receiving Android Pie update

LG still isn’t doing so good with software updates but with that said, if you’re a US-based LG V35 ThinQ owner, you’ll be pleased to hear that the Android Pie update is now rolling out.

The LG V35 ThinQ was originally exclusive to Google Fi and AT&T subscribers — although it has subsequently been pulled from the Google Fi store. Despite that, nearly a year after the release of Android Pie, you’ll get the opportunity to install it on your device.

Initially reported by MyLGPhones and on the /r/LGV35 subreddit, the OTA is heading out to Google Fi, AT&T, Amazon, and AIO subscribers and buyers. If you are a Google Fi subscriber, you can install the Pie update through the LG Bridge firmware updating software on a desktop.

The LG V35 Android Pie update brings firmware version V350ULM20D, which is a pretty sizeable overhaul. It also brings the June 2019 security patch in the 3.5GB download. Other notable inclusions are fingerprint gestures, sidelight for notifications, and more on top.

If you have the LG V35 ThinQ, you may want to head to your device Settings > System updates panel and check if Android Pie is waiting for you to download and install. Alternatively, you may want to try the LG Bridge software for your PC or Mac.

