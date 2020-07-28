OnePlus Buds are now on sale for $79

There are hundreds of truly wireless earbuds on the market, and OnePlus is stepping into it with its OnePlus Buds going on sale for $79. Here’s where you can get a pair.

OnePlus Buds are the company’s first set of truly wireless earbuds, and they’re certainly one of the more affordable options out there today. The Buds have a design that is certainly very similar to AirPods, but they work better with Android thanks to Fast Pair support. If you have a OnePlus phone, too, you can adjust the touch gesture settings and get added features such as ultra-low latency while gaming.

We’ve already covered our first impressions of OnePlus Buds, and so far they’re pretty solid! Some choices, like limited touch gestures, aren’t ideal, but it’s hard to argue with good sound at a price this reasonable.

Now, OnePlus Buds are going on sale around the globe. The Buds briefly went on sale yesterday, but stock was quickly depleted in the US. Now, at 11:00 am ET, another stock is arriving. Plus, sales of OnePlus Buds are opening in the EU too. You can pick up the Buds at the links below.

As a reminder, OnePlus Buds are only available in black or white in the US and Canada. In other regions such as Europe and India, the “Nord Blue” color is also available for purchase.

