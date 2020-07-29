Samsung Galaxy phones start at $100 in today’s best deals, plus latest Anker sale and more

Today’s best deals include refurbished Samsung smartphones from $100. Plus, save on Anker’s latest charging gear from $12 and TP-Link’s In-Wall Smart Plug at $23. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung refurb smartphones from $100

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android Smartphones with prices starting at $100. One highlight is on the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $420. Originally selling for $750 and still fetching as much at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer saves you 44% and marks one of the best prices to date on the smartphone.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review. It includes a 90-day warranty.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $12

Anker is back today with another batch of discounts via its Amazon storefront on smart security cameras, iPhone chargers, and more. Our top pick is on the new PowerExtend 3-Outlet USB-C Charger for $50. Down from $70, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and subsequently brings the price down to a new all-time low.

This multi-port charger delivers three AC outlets alongside a 45W USB-C charger and dual USB slots. We found it to be a versatile option for desktop charging in our recent Tested with 9to5toys review. Shop all of the deals right here.

TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug at $23

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $23. Typically fetching $40 — like you’ll currently find at Home Depot right now — it just recently dropped to $30 and is now down the extra 23%. Today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen this year.

Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup.

