Launched October 2018, Made by Google’s first (and only) Chrome OS tablet was not a successful product, with the company taking corrective steps and eventually offering deep discounts. The Pixel Slate now looks to be getting a permanent price cut, especially on the higher-end models.

At the moment, the Pixel Slate on the US Google Store starts at $499 for an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This model at launch cost $799 and in the past year saw discounts to as low as $449.

What’s different today is how there’s no reference anywhere on the Pixel Slate product page about a discount. Usually, the original price is shown with a strikethrough next to the temporary one. Right now, there is no such arrangement — or even indication to the reduction — beyond the new, lower prices.

Meanwhile, the Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is $599. In the past, the entire line — regardless of model — is $350 off when on sale. As such, the middle tier is $649 (down from $999). Continuing this likely Pixel Slate price cut is how the Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $899 instead of the original $1,599. At $700 off, this is quite drastic.

The only special offer that’s referenced to today is getting a free Pixelbook Pen and Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($159.99). This line at the top of the configuration page usually makes reference to price cuts on the actual tablet. Similar deals are available from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, but currently marked as regular discounts at those retailers.

We’ve reached out to Google to confirm, but this price cut on the Pixel Slate comes as the device is now over a year old. That said, Google’s Chrome OS products usually have a two-year lifespan before getting refreshed — though the company officially said last year it’s no longer making tablets.

Meanwhile, the Google Store this week combined the Pixelbook, Pixelbook Go, and Pixel Slate into one “Laptops & Tablets” section.

