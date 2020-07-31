With the Wear OS segment lacking any real innovation thanks to an almost monopoly of Fossil-branded hardware, it’s great to see a new players enter the space. Oppo’s first Wear OS device, the Oppo Watch is now officially going global today with a familiar design but offers an interesting take on the Google wearable OS.

The smartwatch has already had a China-only launch but came with an “Android-based” operating system but that is obviously not the case now the Oppo Watch is launching in Western markets. Alongside some Oppo-exclusive features and functions, we’ll also get Google’s standard Wear OS fares including Google Fit, Google Pay, the Google Assistant, and all the apps you’ve come to know and love on the Play Store.

Oppo’s first Wear OS smartwatch will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset but also comes with a Ambiq Micro Apollo3 co-processor that will help with extended lifespan and longevity. The smartwatch only comes with one storage and RAM configuration, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage available no matter which model is chosen.

The Oppo Watch does come in two size configurations though. There is a 41mm model which includes a 1.6-inch squared AMOLED display with a 320×360 pixel resolution at 301ppi. The battery measures in at 300mAh, which should last around 24 hours of “normal” usage but can be extended up to 14 days when the power saving mode is activated.











For those wanting the “true” Wear OS experience with the new Oppo Watch, the 46mm model might be more enticing. The larger model includes LTE connectivity, a 1.9-inch 402×476 pixel AMOLED display at 326ppi plus has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The battery is slightly larger too at 430mAh and should be good for 30 hours when in the “smart mode” or up to 21 days when the power saving mode is activated.

One major benefit to both smartwatches is the compatibilty with the SuperVOOC flash charge tech which will see either Oppo Watch replenished within 75 minutes from 0% when using the included magnetic pin charge brick.

Both smartwatches have a very familiar look and feel to that of the Apple Watch and come with aluminum alloy frames, although only the 46mm model comes with a ceramic backplate. Removable straps are also available, with the leather, silicone and rubber options said to be available on release day.

You’ll be able to pick up the 41mm Oppo Watch in black, pink, gold, or silver for £229 from September 3. While the 46mm Wear OS-powered Oppo Watch will be available in black or gold priced at £369 in the UK. While we’re sure that US consumer will be particularly interested, at present Oppo stated that there are “no plans for a US launch.”

