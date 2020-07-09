Five new Wear OS watches from Fossil have been listed with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), suggesting Gen 6 Fossil watches may be coming soon.

Tonight, two new listings from Fossil Technologies, Inc. were publicly posted to the Bluetooth SIG’s website, one containing two separate model numbers — DW11F1 and DW11F2 — and the other containing three — C1NF1, C1CF1, and C1EF1.

Looking at the first new set of model numbers, you’ll notice that they line up with the model numbers of the first two “Fossil Gen 5” watches — DW10F1 and DW10F2 — when they were spotted last year at the FCC. Based on this, we believe these will be premium Fossil branded — meaning not from a partner brand like Skagen or Diesel — Wear OS watches, possibly sold under the “Gen 6” moniker.

Meanwhile the other set of model numbers is a bit harder to interpret. Based on Fossil’s habit of making the final two letters/numbers of a model number indicate a brand, we believe all three — C1NF1, C1CF1, and C1EF1 — could also be Fossil-branded. For now, we’re not sure what will set these “C” series Wear OS watches apart from the “DW” series.





While Wear OS fans are no doubt looking forward to the improvements that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100, fans of Fossil’s hardware will likely still have some waiting to do. Based on our reading of the Bluetooth SIG listings, these new Gen 6 watches reference the exact same Bluetooth designs as Fossil’s Gen 5 watches, meaning the same chips are most likely used.

