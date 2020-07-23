Oppo released its first smartwatch just earlier this year, but it’s already getting a new version. Debuting next week, an updated Oppo Watch is set to run on Google’s Wear OS platform.

The original Oppo Watch which released in China earlier this year was based on Android, but it was a forked skin of the platform which had a completely custom interface. The watch was originally only supposed to debut in China, but has since been released in other regions, such as Germany just this week.

We don’t know much about this updated version of the Oppo Watch, but thanks to a promotional teaser the company released (via Engadget), we do know it’ll be using Google’s Wear OS. Beyond that, we also know that the design will be essentially identical.

What exactly is going on with this new wearable? It seems likely that this is a second-generation device, but it’s also possible this is just a slightly tweaked version of the same hardware which is designed for more markets around the globe.

More information will apparently be revealed on this upcoming smartwatch on July 31st.

