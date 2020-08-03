If you were unaware, OnePlus has a separate skin exclusively for China called HydrogenOS. With the full release of Android 11 for Google Pixel hardware expected in early September, OnePlus has now confirmed that its Android 11-based HydrogenOS is set to be showcased on August 10.

This probably won’t mean anything for global OnePlus owners right away as HydrogenOS is only available within Chinese borders. However, with HydrogenOS and OxygenOS so closely related, it does hint that we might see the full Android 11 update for OxygenOS devices shortly after the official Android 11 release — or potentially before it hits Pixel devices.

A post on OnePlus’ official Weibo channels confirms that the Android 11 build of HydrogenOS will be unveiled in just seven days (via XDA). In the early days, OxygenOS and HydrogenOS were vastly different but steadily converged and are now almost identical to a point — save the lack of Google Play Services on the Chinese skin.

Again, we must state that this probably isn’t going to directly affect OnePlus owners right away. Given just how closely the third-party skins are developed, we’re highly likely to see a few features and functions within the Android 11 version of HydrogenOS that could bleed through to OxygenOS soon.

We’re hoping to finally see an Always-on Display option in Android 11, though, especially as Pete Lau teased the idea that the option would come with the next stable OS upgrade. What else are you hoping to see from this unveiling? Let us know in the comments section below.

