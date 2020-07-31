OxygenOS 10.3.5 is now officially rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T with the update bringing some notable software tweaks and the July 2020 security patch.

As per usual, the update for the 2018 OnePlus series devices was announced over on the official OnePlus Forums and is the first update for the former flagships since late May 2020. The OxygenOS 10.3.5 update package brings support for the recently released OnePlus Buds, fixes some of the crashing issues that many have complained of with Chrome, and also updates to the July 2020 security patch.

There are some other notables including the May 2020 Google Mobile Services update, and some optimizations for RAM management, alongside a black screen fix when opening the logkit — which is used for crash logs and more. You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.3.5 update changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.3.5 OTA for OnePlus 6/6T update changelog

System

Optimized RAM management

Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection

Fixed the crash issue when browsing on Chrome

Fixed the black screen issue when opening logkit

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07

Updated GMS package to 2020.05

At around 240MB, the update package for OxygenOS 10.3.5 is about what you’d expect given the number of tweaks and fixes. OnePlus has stated — as always — that this OTA update is heading out in stages, so it may not hit your device for a few days. That is unless you are especially impatient and you probably know that you can get all of the latest OTA updates using Oxygen Updater.

