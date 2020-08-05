Earlier this year we found evidence of a new trigger action in Android 11 going by the codename “Columbus,” but it looks like now third-party apps like Tasker are implementing their own interpretations of the double-tap gesture.

Apple added their own take on the double-tap gesture in the recent iOS 14 beta builds, which has likely spurred on Android developers to explore the capabilities of the option here on “our” side of the mobile OS fence. Tasker has now added support for Tap, Tap integration. This application was created by developer Kieron Quinn and uses the same TensorFlow models that Google utilized during the early beta builds of Android 11.

Tasker takes Tap, Tap and essentially allows you to use the double-tap gesture to do just about anything you can think up using the task automation app. One of the Tasker developers, Joao Dias, shared the additional support in an official post on Reddit:

Today I say the news that a new app was developed that allowed you to do some stuff with a double tap of the back of your phone.

He also shared some demos of this latest integration within the official announcement post too, but given the almost limitless possibilities with Tasker, it’s just a short list to help get your creative juices flowing. Personally, double-tapping to activate the flashlight/torch is about all I need, but you might want to have some incredibly intricate actions to be activated with the gesture.

We’re not entirely sure if this double-tap gesture will come to the full build of Android 11, but you can get involved by installing Tasker on your device and the accompanying Tap, Tap and get inventive with your tasks and actions. Because this is still technically a “work in progress,” you may encounter bugs, so it might be one to experiment with on your own device.

