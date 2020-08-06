Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets slick Mystic Blue, Red, and Pink colors in Korea

The Galaxy Note 20 series just debuted yesterday and, frankly, the smaller plastic one has better colors. In Korea, too, those colors get even better with the Galaxy Note 20 adding three more options to the mix.

Shown off on Twitter, the Galaxy Note 20 sold in Samsung’s home country of South Korea comes in three extra colors. Perhaps the most striking of the three is Mystic Blue, but Mystic Red is also pretty great looking. Mystic Pink, too, works really well with the “haze” texture Samsung applied.

Of course, these phones are still the same as the model being launched in the US with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865+, and that polycarbonate (plastic) back panel as well. The only difference here is that in the US, Note 20 only comes in Mystic Black, Bronze, and Green.

If the Galaxy S20+ is any indication, too, we might see at least one of these colors eventually make it Stateside. The “Aura Blue” S20+ ended up being a Best Buy exclusive here, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same thing happen on the Note. Currently, though, there’s no indication of that.

Notably, too, the Galaxy Buds Live also come in Mystic Red in Korea.

