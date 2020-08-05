Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup has evolved over the years, but always remained a series for power users. Today, Samsung is launching the Galaxy Note 20 series with more powerful specs, refresh designs, S Pen improvements, and more.

The Galaxy Note 20 series starts with the flagship — the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. On paper, it’s pretty similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It has the same 108MP camera sensor, a similar 6.9-inch QHD+ SuperAMOLED display, and shares a lot more in common on the spec sheet as well, as seen below.

The display also gets a big upgrade to catch up to the Galaxy S line, a 120Hz refresh rate. The 3088×1440 panel also achieves a pixel density of 496ppi as well as offering HDR10+ support. The centered hole-punch houses a 10MP selfie camera, too.

Of course, though, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra stands out because of its built-in S Pen. With the Note 20 Ultra — not the smaller, cheaper Note 20 — Samsung has managed to reduce the input latency to a mere 9ms for more “lifelike precision.” Further, the S Pen also gets some new gestures for scrolling, opening apps, and system navigation.

Read more on Samsung Unpacked 2020:

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra packs a similar camera system compared to the Galaxy S20 of the same name. That’s headlined by a 108MP primary rear camera and backed up by two 12MP sensors — one telephoto and one ultrawide. This system delivers up to 50x hybrid zoom. To fix the autofocus issues that plagued the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung has implemented a Laser AF system on Note 20 Ultra.

By comparison to the Ultra, the standard Galaxy Note 20 steps down on several specs. Both devices share the same Snapdragon 865+ processor, but the regular Note 20 drops to a 6.7-inch 1080p display at 60Hz, a 12MP primary camera, 8GB of RAM, no microSD card slot.

Note 20 Ultra Specs Display: 6.9-inch 3088×1440 Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz

6.9-inch 3088×1440 Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm Weight: 208g

208g Cameras: 108MP Primary f/1.8 12MP Telephoto f/3.0 12MP Ultrawide f/2.2 120-degree 10MP Front-facing f/2.2

Snapdragon 865+ w/ X55 modem

Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Storage: 128GB/512GB w/ microSD

128GB/512GB w/ microSD Battery: 4,500 mAh w/ USB-C, Qi

4,500 mAh w/ USB-C, Qi Android 10

Sensors: Ultrasonic fingerprint, NFC, MST, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G Sub6/mmWave

Ultrasonic fingerprint, NFC, MST, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G Sub6/mmWave IP68 water resistance

Note 20 Specs Display: 6.7-inch 2400×1080 AMOLED, 60Hz

6.7-inch 2400×1080 AMOLED, 60Hz Dimensions: 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm

161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm Weight: 194g

194g Cameras: 12MP Primary f/1.8 64MP Telephoto f/1.8 12MP Ultrawide f/2.2 120-degree 10MP Front-facing f/2.2

Snapdragon 865+ w/ X55 modem

Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery: 4,300 mAh w/ USB-C, Qi

4,300 mAh w/ USB-C, Qi Android 10

Sensors: Ultrasonic fingerprint, NFC, MST, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G Sub6/mmWave

Ultrasonic fingerprint, NFC, MST, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G Sub6/mmWave IP68 water resistance

Samsung is also including some new features on its Galaxy Note 20 series, starting with Samsung Notes. The built-in, S Pen-optimized note-taking app is getting enhanced sync across your phone, Samsung tablet, and Windows PC. The app is also adding auto-save and improved folder management. On top of that, Note owners can now annotate and highlight PDFs while recording audio feedback which syncs with what’s being drawn with the S Pen. DeX also gets a major upgrade with the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra with a wireless connection to any Miracast-enabled TV.

In the camera department, Samsung has added support for 8K recording at 24fps and at the “cinematic” 21:9 aspect ratio too. There’s also a “Pro Video” mode with focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed, and other controls. Samsung is adding a clever new feature that allows the phone to capture audio from a connected pair of Bluetooth earbuds.

Samsung has also included a UWB radio in the Note 20 Ultra that can communicate with nearby devices using that same radio. Technically, this could be used for smart home devices or other tech in the future, but for now, it’s limited to Google’s Nearby Share feature which, using UWB, can sort the list of sharing targets based on who you’re facing.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 costs $999 while the Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,299. Both devices will be available from Samsung.com as well as retail and carrier partners. From Samsung directly, trade-ins will be available with up to $650 in value, and Samsung Money users will get an additional 7.5% off.

Note 20 will launch in Mystic Bronze, Gray, and Green. The Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, will come in Mystic Bronze, White, and Black.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: