Google’s Nest Hub Max is an excellent smart display and speaker, but it also has a full security camera built into it. However, the design of the Nest Hub Max makes that camera somewhat useless at times, but I managed to fix that with this handy stand.

Wassterstein, a Made for Google partner, makes a neat little stand for the Nest Hub Max that keeps the clean look but improves the smart display as a whole, too. First, it does that by making the angle adjustable.

Being able to adjust the angle of the Nest Hub Max is key because the wide-angle camera is pointed up by default. The angle is enough to where you can still see most of room, but if it’s sitting up on a counter or anything higher, you won’t be able to see the floor at all. Given that this device is especially useful in kitchens, that’s unfortunate, and it’s one gripe I had in my review last year.

With the stand, the angle of your Nest Hub Max can be adjusted at up to 25 degrees, and better yet, it can also rotate a full 360 degrees. Really, the results here just speak for themselves.

Beyond that, Wasserstein’s stand can also help manage the cable for your Nest Hub Max. Under the stand, there’s a channel that can let you wrap the power cable around. It’s a great idea, though it only eats up about 50% of the cable, so you’ll still have some excess to deal with otherwise.

Personally, I’ve been loving this stand since the day I got it. It makes Nest Hub Max a much better security camera, as well as solving other problems such as reflections on the screen. It’s a win across the board, and at $28, it’s not overly expensive either. There are surely cheaper alternatives, but the fit, design, build quality, and matching colors make this product worthwhile.

