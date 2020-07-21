One immensely popular streaming service has long been absent from Assistant Smart Displays. In a real “finally,” Google today announced that Netflix is now available on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

From the announcement, this is limited to Nest-branded Smart Displays, with third-party units not referenced. To set up, visit the Google Home app or Assistant settings — the “Videos and Photos” menu — to link your Netflix account. This just involves a sign-in and selecting your profile.

Afterwards, voice commands will be able to launch any show on the service. If the movie is an exclusive, you don’t need to specify “on Netflix” at the end of your prompt. You can also say “Hey Google, open Netflix” to “scroll through select content and start watching with a simple tap.” Basic onscreen player controls let you play/pause and rewind/jump forward.

With today’s launch, Google is touting other streaming partners like Hulu, CBS All Access, and Sling TV that are integrated with Assistant. Other services, like the recently launched Peacock TV, require you to Cast content from the mobile app.

With YouTube, this makes Smart Displays an even more attractive streaming device. Google today is heavily playing up kitchen usage, and also touted the series of Google Store Daily Specials. More people likely have the 7-inch unit than the more premium Smart Display, but it still makes for a very watchable experience

Support for Netflix on the smaller Nest Hub and 10-inch Nest Hub Max is rolling out globally starting today.

