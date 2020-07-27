The interface for Nest Hubs and other Assistant Smart Displays have remained mostly unchanged since launching in 2018. Google is now rolling out a tweak to the Nest Hub Max where system elements switch from a dark theme to a light one.

Update 7/27: Software version 28.8.19.320035839 (Settings > About device) is widely rolling out to both the Nest Hub and Hub Max. The white volume controls are a particularly noticeable sign of this change.

Original 7/22: Swiping up from the bottom of the screen presents a quick settings panel. You can adjust brightness, volume, turn on/off camera (on Nest Hub Max), do not disturb, quickly start an alarm, provide feedback, and open the full preferences page.

This bottom sheet used to be dark with white icons. It’s now the reverse on two Nest Hub Max devices we checked today. The brighter background matches the rest of the Smart Display UI, including homescreen cards and the Home Control shade above.

The full settings page now has a light theme, while top notifications/overlays — like “camera on/off” — are also displayed against the brighter background. It’s a minor change, though somewhat disruptive for those with a dark clock.

This light theme is rolling out to the Nest Hub Max with “software version” 28.8.19.320035839, which is different from the “Cast firmware version. It’s live on two devices we checked, but not a third and does not appear to be tied to the “Preview Program.”

It will most likely also come to the Nest Hub — though none of our smaller devices have the look yet, and third-party Smart Displays.





