Usually quite reliable, Google is reporting that Gmail and other G Suite applications are seeing a “service disruption.” Gmail, followed by Google Drive, being down is the biggest problem right now. Issues started late on Wednesday evening (PT) and continue into the early hours of Thursday.

At 10:29 p.m. PT on August 19th, Google announced that it was “investigating reports of an issue with Gmail” and Drive. An update at 11:07 p.m. said that the G Suite team is “continuing to investigate this issue.” At the same time, the disruption spread to Google Docs, Meet (video calling), and Voice (telephony), with Chat (group messaging), Groups, and Keep (notes) following after midnight.

The next status update is expected at 1:21 a.m. Users in Asia-Pacific and India are particularly affected right now. In the email service, some cannot log-in, while others can’t upload attachments — which is particularly disruptive to workflows. After several minutes, an “Opps, something went wrong” warning appears. We’re encountering the latter issue stateside, but can successfully send/receive email and search past messages.

In Google Drive, similarly, some users are not able to upload files, though document creation still appears to work.

Elsewhere, there are recording issues in Meet, while Chat messages cannot be posted. Additionally, the Admin Console has a problem with CSV user uploads.

The company’s non-productivity services do not look to be down right now.

Updating…

