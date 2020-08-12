Last month, Google announced that its new “home for work” consolidates communication and document editing into one app. The new Gmail is now rolling out to G Suite customers on Android and the web.

This “integrated workspace” wants to keep users in the Gmail window that they likely already have open. On mobile, there are now four tabs in the bottom bar, while the sections appear in the left sidebar online:

Mail, which has not changed and is the same Gmail experience users know and love.

Chat, which allows users to message individuals and small groups directly.

Rooms, which are spaces that include shared chat, files, and tasks to help groups more easily work on projects.

Meet, which features upcoming meetings that you can view and join.

The one for video calling just fully rolled out, while the email experience is unchanged. One-to-one and group messaging, as well shared spaces for projects, are the primary change.





Another marquee addition is the ability to edit a shared document “directly within the context of where you’re doing your work at that moment.” Other key features include new Google Tasks integration that supports group and setting “Do not disturb,” as well as “Out of office” statuses.

Pin important rooms so they’re easier to find and access.

See files shared in a room.

See integrated search results and toggle between Email and Chat results on the web.

Start a new meeting or see your upcoming meetings under “Meet” on the web.

Google Admin console > Apps > G Suite > Google Chat and classic Hangouts > Service Status

This new Gmail experience is first rolling out to G Suite domains that have the “Chat preferred” setting enabled. This also turns off classic Hangouts.

It starts rolling out today for those on the Rapid Release track with full availability in about two weeks. Scheduled Release domains can expect it from September 1. Gmail for iOS support is coming later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: