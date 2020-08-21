AdMob is Google’s solution for mobile advertising through in-app ads. Google this week quietly released an AdMob for Android app — in early access — to keep track of stats while on the go.

The client is billed as letting you “keep AdMob at your fingertips.” It’s an alternative to using the website through a mobile browser, or just sticking to desktop access. Google purchased the service in 2009.

Leveraging the standard Google Material Theme, there are four top tabs to see specific time periods: Today, yesterday, 7 days, and 28 days. You’re given a high-level summary of estimated earnings and impressions from the “AdMob Network,” as well as a list of apps. Users can see metrics like country and mediation breakdowns, while graphs offer trends. The full listing highlights:

Use AdMob mobile to quickly access important user and performance metrics — all from your Android phone. With AdMob mobile, you can: See how your apps are performing

Get user insights and trends in revenue

Check your earnings and payments

And more…

The Play Store says it was last updated on August 17, 2020. There are just over a thousand installs, while Google AdMob for Android is listed as being in “Early Access.” This label is reserved for apps that are still in development and actively adding more features, but want to get public feedback.

It joins the Google Ads mobile client, as well as one for Local Services. However, that latter app hasn’t been updated for over a year, while AdSense was removed in April — though it still works.









FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: