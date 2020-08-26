The recently released OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Motorola Edge+, LG V60 ThinQ, and even the unreleased Motorola One Fusion+ have now all been added to the YouTube Signature device list.

Designed to help you work out just what smartphones offer the best YouTube viewing experience on mobile, the Signature device list hits all of the benchmarks that Google has set for the “premium” viewing experience.

[Update 08/26]: The OnePlus Nord has now joined the YouTube Signature Device list, which doesn’t necessarily make it a better purchase than any other phone but does mean that YouTube performance should be “best in class” as Google states.

The Nord joins the OnePlus 6T, 7, 7T and 8 series on the list of devices that should provide the best experience when running the world’s biggest streaming platform. It’s also worth noting that the OnePlus Nord is, therefore, capable of playing 1080p and HDR10 certified content on the streaming platform.

Oddly the official page lists the Nord as being a 2019 Signature Device, which as we all know can’t be right given the Nord was only released a few weeks ago — as you can see below:

For those that might need a quick refresher, the YouTube Signature Device list essentially “certifies” Android smartphones that deliver a “best-in-class” experience on the online streaming platform. There are some criteria that a device has to meet before it can be officially “certified.” These criteria include being able to support high frame rate video, 360-degree videos, and HDR, among others.

That’s not all though, as OEM devices must also be compatible with the VP9 profile 2 for video decoding. This is great as it means your device will consume up to 30% less bandwidth without affecting overall video playback quality. Signature devices must also support YouTube’s own DRM for premium video content served via YouTube Premium. You can find out more on what it takes to be added as a Signature Device here.

So with all that in mind, if you do own the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, Motorola Edge+, or LG V60 ThinQ, you should now have the best possible experience when viewing YouTube videos on your smartphone.

Since its inception in 2018, the YouTube Signature Device list has grown to over 50 devices from the biggest Android OEMs out there — which now includes the most recent OnePlus 8 series devices. With the handset set to go on sale around the globe, it’s great to know that you’ll be able to enjoy YouTube at the highest fidelity on your Oppo Find X2 Pro.

