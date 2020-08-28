A few months ago, a report from Korea claimed that LG was working on a completely unique smartphone with a new take on dual-displays. Now, the LG “Wing” phone has leaked in a video.

The folks over at Android Authority managed to get their hands on a brief video showcasing this wacky upcoming smartphone that tells us quite a lot about the device.

As seen in the video below, this LG smartphone known by its codename “Wing” is mounted on a car dashboard on its side. That leaves the primary, rumored 6.8-inch display sitting vertically with the smaller, rumored 4-inch display off to its side. This probably isn’t the way most people would use this device, but it’s a pretty compelling use case. On the larger display, we can see a navigation app running and, on the second, a music control “widget” with a notification about an incoming call above. When that call is accepted, it takes over that second display without ever minimizing or interfering with the mapping app.

It’s a shame we can’t see the display rotating out, but this look at the design makes it pretty clear how the display “pops” out. As AA explains, it “twists” out. Clearly, it’s basically identical to the LG VX9400 from the mid-2000s, a phone you likely don’t know by name, but will recognize from its appearance back in the first Iron Man movie from 2008. This was expected back when the first reports came out, but it’s pretty obvious at this point that’s where the inspiration came from.

Update 8/28: A few days following the first video, the folks over at Android Authority have obtained another. This time around, we can see the phone in “gaming mode” with a driving game on the main display and, on the smaller panel, a map of the course in the game. That’s a pretty clever use case!

Apparently, this is a “near-final” version of the device, too. It’s mentioned that it will use a Snapdragon 765 series processor, but no specs were confirmed by the tipster who provided the video. If this is nearly final, it also means a release date isn’t too far off.

More on LG:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: