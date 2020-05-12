LG is trying new things in an attempt to re-establish itself in the smartphone market and, apparently, that includes a unique new take on secondary displays. According to reports from Korea, the upcoming LG “Wing” will have a rotating second display in a “T” shape.

ETNews and Herald Corp report today that LG is working on a new project codenamed “Wing.” This device would pack two displays with one main 6.8-inch panel that can swivel to the top and sit horizontally for a more “immersive” experience.

The main screen would apparently be used for the content of your choice while the secondary 4-inch display would be used for editing tools, browsing-related information, or other functions. The keyboard, too, may be one of these functions. The mechanics of how the display swivels aren’t detailed by these early reports, but that will certainly be something interesting for when this device officially launches.

Apparently, the LG “Wing” would be packing the same Snapdragon 765 processor as the recently-launched LG Velvet along with a triple camera system on the back. Pricing, though, would be higher than Velvet at approximately 1 million won (roughly $800 USD). The release date is unknown, but the Snapdragon 765 chip hints we could see it sometime this year.

