Google today launched Android 11 for the latest Pixel phones. In addition to new media controls and smart device controls, it features the September security patch. If it hasn’t rolled out to your device, Google has posted the official OTA and factory images.

Beta 3 at the start of last month launched with the August security patch.

There are 22 issues resolved in the Android 11 September patch dated 2020-09-01 and 29 for 2020-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 30 security fixes.

The full download and OTA links for the Android 11 September security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image. There are two builds for the Pixel 4a, while there’s a single build for “All carriers except IN” on all other devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: