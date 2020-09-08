Just 24 hours after the official launch of the Poco X3 NFC, the affordable Poco M2 has now arrived in India as yet another solid affordable Android from the Xiaomi offshoot.

Measuring in at 6.53 inches, the Poco M2 is quite a large handset that includes an HD+ LCD display with dewdrop notch. Inside you’ll find the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

It has two storage configurations: 64 and 128GB. That’s less of an issue as the Poco M2 supports microSD card expansion. The Poco M2 also packs in a substantial 5,000mAh battery that can be topped up using an in-the-box 18W fast charger. There is also a basic water- and dust-resistance rating, but not IP certification, unfortunately.

At the rear, the design follows a similar pattern to that of the original Poco F1, with a matte plastic finish and central linear vertical camera layout. That quad-camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie camera is rated at 8 megapixels.

Conveniently priced, you can own the #POCOM2’s 6GB+64GB at ₹10,999 and the 6GB+128GB at ₹12,499 so that #PowerFTW is easy on your pocket. pic.twitter.com/0mHH2wisE9 — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 8, 2020

Effectively priced at just $150 based upon the Indian ₹10,999 starting price tag, this seems on paper like a really solid low-end device given the hardware on offer here. For the 6GB/128GB model, the price bumps to ₹12,499 ($170).

Even though the pricing seems relatively enticing, it’s highly unlikely to be made available outside of India. Those still interested will be able to pick up the Poco M2 in three colors: blue, red, and a black option from September 15.

