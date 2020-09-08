Last week, India slapped a ban on over 100 apps including the hit title PUBG Mobile. Now, the creators of PUBG Mobile are shifting distribution of the game from Tencent Games to its own company.

PUBG Corporation is taking over the distribution rights for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite from Tencent Games. This news comes as the company says that it wants to work “hand-in-hand with the Indian government” to keep its games on the market for an avid playerbase in the region.

As it stands, this new deal would see PUBG Corporation publishing its mobile games in apps stores such as Google Play, but the company offered no information on whether or not this means China-based Tencent Games will still be involved in developing the various titles.

In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.

Interestingly, though, PUBG Corporation isn’t completely dropping Tencent. In fact, the Chinese company will still be publishing the title in the rest of the world. This shakeup only affects distribution of the game in India.

