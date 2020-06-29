India bans nearly 60 apps developed in China including TikTok, WeChat

In a press release today, a huge ban was announced on dozens of major apps — including the massively popular TikTok social network — that originate in China amid a bigger feud between India and China.

India’s Ministry of Information Technology announced this decision today, explaining that the apps in question “are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

59 different apps are affected in total, with some huge names on the list. Perhaps the biggest app affected is TikTok, which is reportedly used by over 200 million people in India — a number which is growing rapidly. WeChat is another notable inclusion, as are Xiaomi’s Mi Community and Mi Video Call apps. TechCrunch noted earlier today that all of these apps are still available for download in India on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The full list includes:

  • TikTok
  • Shareit
  • Kwai
  • UC Browser
  • Baidu map
  • Shein
  • Clash of Kings
  • DU battery saver
  • Helo
  • Likee
  • YouCam makeup
  • Mi Community
  • CM Browers
  • Virus Cleaner
  • APUS Browser
  • ROMWE
  • Club Factory
  • Newsdog
  • Beutry Plus
  • WeChat
  • UC News
  • QQ Mail
  • Weibo
  • Xender
  • QQ Music
  • QQ Newsfeed
  • Bigo Live
  • SelfieCity
  • Mail Master
  • Parallel Space
  • Mi Video Call Xiaomi
  • WeSync
  • ES File Explorer
  • Viva Video QU Video Inc
  • Meitu
  • Vigo Video
  • New Video Status
  • DU Recorder
  • Vault- Hide
  • Cache Cleaner DU App studio
  • DU Cleaner
  • DU Browser
  • Hago Play With New Friends
  • Cam Scanner
  • Clean Master Cheetah Mobile
  • Wonder Camera
  • Photo Wonder
  • QQ Player
  • We Meet
  • Sweet Selfie
  • Baidu Translate
  • Vmate
  • QQ International
  • QQ Security Center
  • QQ Launcher
  • U Video
  • V fly Status Video
  • Mobile Legends
  • DU Privacy

