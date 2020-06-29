In a press release today, a huge ban was announced on dozens of major apps — including the massively popular TikTok social network — that originate in China amid a bigger feud between India and China.

India’s Ministry of Information Technology announced this decision today, explaining that the apps in question “are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

59 different apps are affected in total, with some huge names on the list. Perhaps the biggest app affected is TikTok, which is reportedly used by over 200 million people in India — a number which is growing rapidly. WeChat is another notable inclusion, as are Xiaomi’s Mi Community and Mi Video Call apps. TechCrunch noted earlier today that all of these apps are still available for download in India on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The full list includes:

TikTok

Shareit

Kwai

UC Browser

Baidu map

Shein

Clash of Kings

DU battery saver

Helo

Likee

YouCam makeup

Mi Community

CM Browers

Virus Cleaner

APUS Browser

ROMWE

Club Factory

Newsdog

Beutry Plus

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Parallel Space

Mi Video Call Xiaomi

WeSync

ES File Explorer

Viva Video QU Video Inc

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner

DU Browser

Hago Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner

Clean Master Cheetah Mobile

Wonder Camera

Photo Wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate

Vmate

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

DU Privacy

