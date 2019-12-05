The reveal of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 has brought a few interesting tidbits of related news and today, it’s also giving new information about the hit game PUBG Mobile. Apparently, thanks in part to the Snapdragon 865, PUBG Mobile will soon be adding 90fps support.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

It was revealed during day 2 of the Qualcomm Tech Summit that PUBG Mobile would soon support a 90fps mode. Qualcomm says it worked closely with the developers of the game to enable this new 90fps support on mobile devices.

Unfortunately, Qualcomm wasn’t specific on when this 90fps support would arrive. Given the context of the company’s new chipsets, it’s not much of a leap that PUBG Mobile’s 90fps support will only work on the Snapdragon 865.

Beyond 90fps, PUBG Mobile is also adding support for true 10-bit HDR which means all of the visuals on the game will look much better too. Of course, this will require compatible displays and chipsets as well and, again, we’re guessing this will probably only work on the Snapdragon 865.

Whatever the case may be on when these features arrive and how they work, it’s exciting to see gaming leaping forward so much on Android. Qualcomm is even bringing support for crazy 144Hz displays too!

You can watch the official reveal around the 2:08:00 mark in the video below.

More on Snapdragon 865:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: