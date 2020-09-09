New Google Finance redesigned for desktop and mobile web

Google Finance is getting a desktop and mobile redesign today that is focused on making it easier to “find data for stocks you’re interested in, market trends and relevant news to make more informed investment decisions.”

There are two major tentpoles, starting with how information is surfaced. Compared to today, the new Google Finance features bold splashes of color that help stocks stand out against one another. The site moves away from looking like a very long list of Search results.

Understanding context is key to making informed investment decisions. We’ll make it easy for you to find and compare information by organizing it in a helpful way.

A “Watchlists” feature helps users group stocks and find “relevant news, stats and earnings details.” This is intended to provide context on stock movements, while Google “later this year” will add model portfolios to let you “track daily gains or losses and review news that is relevant to your portfolio.”

At the top of the page, you can compare major markets worldwide. A nifty Google Calendar integration lets users quickly save company events and earnings calls that appear in the right-hand panel.

Another focus of this new Google Finance is increasing financial literacy:

As you browse through stock details, you’ll find explanations and descriptions of key terms and stats to help you learn as you go. For example if you hover over “market cap,” you’ll get a definition of the term with a badge that lets you know whether the company is a large, mid-, or small cap company.

Google Finance with its new redesign is rolling out to the US over the coming weeks. You’ll be able to search for it or access by visiting google.com/finance directly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: