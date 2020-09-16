As far as Android accessibility features go, Live Captions are a really powerful inclusion that was initially a Pixel 4 exclusive but has since come to more devices. The One UI 2.5 update now appears to have brought Live Captions to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series.

The Galaxy S20 launched with the One UI 2.5 update, with the Galaxy device being the first to come with support for Live Captions. We’ve now seen the One UI 2.5 update steadily head out to older Galaxy devices such as the S10 and Note 10 over the past few weeks, but according to users on Reddit (via XDA), Live Captions are now available.

For those wondering what Live Captions are, they are effectively captions for all audio and video content on your device. What’s most impressive is that they work even if a video doesn’t have preset closed captions or subtitles available already. As an extension of the Sound menu, Live Captions can be activated at any time.

Not everyone is seeing Live Captions after updating to One UI 2.5 though, as some commenters are reporting that the toggle is not available within the notification shade toggle section or Settings menu. You can also activate Live Captions within the expanded Sound pop-up menu.

We’re not yet seeing any reports of older devices such as the Galaxy Note 9 getting the option to activate Live Captions. You can always search within your Settings application for “Live Caption” if you can’t seem to find any of the multitude of toggles and options.

Either way, you might be pleased to hear that such a useful feature is now heading out for Galaxy hardware.

