[Update: US release/pricing] Samsung launches luxury Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium edition

Samsung has now officially launched the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium edition, which will go on sale in South Korea and other selected global markets from September 18.

[Update 09/16]: So while the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium edition was officially announced as coming to Korea, we now have confirmation that it will be heading to the US. Sales will start on October 2, with a $599.99 price-tag. It will be available direct from Samsung.com and other retailers in the solo 45mm size and Mystic Black color.

The smartwatch is essentially just the Galaxy Watch 3 with a new shell. It comes with a 45mm case but should provide a more lightweight fit, and comes with a metallic link bracelet strap rather than a leather or silicone band.

That’s not all that is different this time around, though, as the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium comes preloaded with the Smart Caddie app. This is an immensely popular app for golfers with details of thousands of courses globally.

For the hardcore golfer, a PXG-branded version of this watch with embossed PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) logo plus some added extras — such as extra straps and pre-loaded watch faces — will also be available in a limited 1,000-unit run (via Yonhap News).

For those wanting a refresh of the specifcations, the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium packs in a dual-core Exynos 9110 chipset clocked at 1.15GHz, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, a 430mAh battery, and the 360 by 360-pixel AMOLED display measures in at 1.4 inches.

All of the existing under the hood features are present including advanced health monitoring features, including blood pressure and ECG monitoring, as well as other fitness and wellness capabilities — including blood oxygen (SPO2) tracking, home training programs, and sleep management.

The Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium edition will be available in Mystic Black, and is priced at 770,000 Korean Won, which is around $650. The limited PXG version will cost 990,000 Korean Won or around $840. Global availability may vary from region to region upon launch.

