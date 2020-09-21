Updates for the OnePlus 5 and 5T have really slowed since the — very welcome — release of Android 10 for the former flagship smartphones. OnePlus has now offered an explanation for the severe delays in regular patches and updates.

Taking to the official OnePlus Forums, OxygenOS lead Gary C. blamed issues and bugs with the “communication module” for the backlog of updates that have not been made available for 2017’s top-tier OnePlus devices.

I know you are all expecting a new update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T. We deeply apologize for this build’s delay, which has been processed at the highest priority by the product team. When we tested this version internally, we found a serious bug related to the communication module. The team evaluates this issue can seriously affect the user experience. Moreover, this issue required a lot back and forth with communication carrier to solve the problems collaboratively, considerably delaying the release. In turn, this made it impossible to release the next stable OnePlus 5 and 5T version on time.

For OnePlus 5 and 5T owners, we’re sure that the Android 10 update was a very welcome one. However, the sheer lack of communication and clarity from OnePlus has been frustrating across the board for owners we’re sure. This little update might be enough to quash any fears about work on future OTAs but it still doesn’t fix the fact that the OnePlus 5 and 5T are still running the outdated April 2020 security patch.

OnePlus did, however, confirm that work is still ongoing on a fix, although we’re unable to provide a timeframe for when these delayed updates will reach the OnePlus 5 and 5T:

We will continue to do our best to solve the bug ASAP and also share the progress with you once we have an update on the release plan. Relying on the power of the community, OxygenOS gradually grows better and stronger. We will bear this in mind and keep communicate with you more openly in the future. Thank you for your understanding and support.

At least the problem has been acknowledged but let’s just hope this isn’t lip service for those desperately wanting some information about their device.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: