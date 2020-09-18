While the OnePlus Buds are solid given the sub-$100 pricing, at the moment they are best paired with a OnePlus smartphone simply because of the OnePlus Buds app.

Now according to a new report (via PinuikaWeb), a standalone OnePlus Buds app will be made available for all Android phones in the coming months. During a Chinese Q&A, OnePlus confirmed their intentions to launch said application which will allow non-OnePlus smartphone owners to update their earbud firmware, customize controls, plus more on top.

Q: Can Buds be used with mobile phones other than OnePlus or phones before OnePlus 6. Can you customize the double-tap touch function and upgrade the headset firmware? A: We will launch a dedicated APP for managing OnePlus audio accessories in the future, which can support three-party Android phones with Android 6.0 and above, and OnePlus 3 / 3T / 5 / 5T, to realize the customization of OnePlus Buds double-tap touch function, and Headphone firmware upgrade. Stay tuned!

You can obviously still use OnePlus Buds with other devices but the experience isn’t quite the same as using them with a OnePlus device. The current OnePlus Buds app is limited to select OnePlus smartphones thanks to deep integration within OxygenOS. While another limitation actually prevents older OnePlus devices from accessing these added controls. The inherent limitations on non-OnePlus hardware are one reason we simply can’t recommend you pick the OnePlus Buds up.

No details were given on this upcoming app, but it will likely just allow you to manage and control the added settings on the OnePlus Buds and, therefore, make them far easier to recommend to all Android owners. Being able to adjust the double-tap actions and get firmware updates is probably enough, but we might see more features come over time.

The only downside is that OnePlus did not specify a timeframe for the OnePlus Buds app release. We’ll also have to wait and see if this will be made available outside of China — something that might be a bigger problem. However, let’s hope that the app comes soon.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: