One of the biggest names on Google Stadia right now is the hit battle royale shooter PUBG. However, there’s some bad news about the game. PUBG is losing keyboard/mouse matchmaking on Google Stadia in just a few weeks.

In PUBG, players have the option to filter who they’re playing with based on the control scheme. Instead of being a controller player in a group with usually-more-accurate keyboard and mouse players, you can make sure that all of your opponents are on that same control scheme. It’s a handy option especially for players using a PC.

However, PUBG has decided to shut down that keyboard/mouse matchmaking filter on its Google Stadia port. Why? The official changelog cites low demand. Most players are apparently playing with a controller.

PUBG’s changelog isn’t completely clear on whether or not this means keyboard/mouse input will be disabled completely, but it seems possible that the option would remain available. After all, there will be an optional controller-only queue as is available on other platforms. If we get clarification on this matter, we’ll update this article accordingly.

On Oct. 6, the Stadia mouse and keyboard matchmaking pool will be closed. Since launch, Stadia has given us the ability to reach a wider audience for new and returning players on an additional platform. As the service evolved, we found that a predominant amount of our players preferred to play with a controller. Due to this, we’ve decided to focus on the Stadia controller matchmaking pool, helping maximize our Battle Royale experience for players and giving them the best experience possible. While the consolidation of both matchmaking pools was explored, we felt that keeping a controller only queue was critical to upholding the competitive integrity of the player experience, as is the case with all our platforms. For refunds of content purchases, please contact Stadia Support at http://g.co/stadia/help to get in touch with an agent.

If this move is a deal-breaker for you, PUBG and Google will be offering refunds for both the game and any DLC you might have paid for. Simply get in touch over support. This change takes effect on October 6th.

