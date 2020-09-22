Back in July, Google announced the Device Access program to let third-parties, as well as individuals, access and manage Nest devices. A key part of this is the Device Access Console, which is now available.

Google created a Smart Device Management (SDM) API for partner apps, solutions, and smart home ecosystems to integrate with. Before third-parties can access, they have to detail their use cases and complete a security assessment that’s reviewed on an annual basis. End-user consent is required before final permission is granted.

The program process gives our users the confidence that commercial partners offering integrated Nest solutions have data protections and safeguards in place that meet our privacy and security standards.

Afterward, “qualified partners” can directly control Nest Thermostats, view Cam — and Nest Hub Max — feeds, and receive Hello doorbell notifications with images. The registration process involves a “one-time, non-refundable nominal fee per account.”

For example, if you have a security system that offers a Device Access integration, you’ll be able to view and control your Nest camera and other products directly from your security provider’s app.

Meanwhile, this Devices Access program from Google Nest is also available for “Individuals,” like smart home enthusiasts that want more automations.

Device Access for Commercial Developers The Device Access program allows trusted partners to offer access, management, and control of Nest devices within the partner’s app, solution, and ecosystem. It allows developers to test all API traits in the sandbox environment, before moving forward with commercial integration. Learn more Device Access for Individuals For individual smart home developer enthusiasts, you can register to access the sandbox development environment, allowing you to directly control your own Nest devices through your private integrations and automations. Learn more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: