Deals: New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE $100 off, Anker’s latest Android accessory sale, more

Today’s best deals include the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Amazon’s latest Anker sale, and NETGEAR routers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off

Amazon is offering pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB at $600. That’s $100 off the price of this new Android smartphone that was just announced yesterday. There’s a lot to like on this mid-range Android smartphone, which centers around a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU. Notable features include a triple camera system with dual 12MP optics and a single 8MP lens. Even at its full list price of $700, we noted that “the Galaxy S20 FE seems like a pretty spectacular deal.”

Amazon offers up to 40% off Anker charging gear

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 40% off charging gear and power accessories. One standout is the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $37. Regularly closer to $60, today’s offer is 40% in savings and the best price we can find. This model features Anker’s PowerIQ and Voltage Boost tech to “ensure high-speed charging for three devices”. It carries three USB ports and a 26800mAh battery that can charge “most phones over six times” and “tablets at least” twice at up to 2.4A speeds. This model includes a travel pouch, a pair of micro USB cables, and a worry-free 18-month warranty.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Router hits new all-time low

B&H currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) for $480. Normally selling for $600, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. This is also $20 less than Amazon’s current sale price. Delivering Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, NETGEAR’s AX12 router brings up to 10.8Gb/s of overall throughput across 12 download channels to your network alongside 3,500-square feet of coverage. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports with LAN aggregation capabilities, parental controls, and dual USB 3.0 ports for connecting hard drives.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth XS Review: Best budget-friendly iPhone gimbal gets better [Video]

Review: Razer takes iPhone gaming next level with Kishi MFi controller [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: