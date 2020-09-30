Google Play Music Manager for Windows is now shutting down

Ahead of the eventual shuttering of Google Play Music next month, the desktop Music Manager application is now beginning to shut down ahead of a drawn-out conclusion for the music streaming service.

The software was the way to bulk upload and manage your personal Google Play Music library, but with the service ceasing within the next few weeks, it stands to reason that we’d see it sail off into the sunset.

As initially spotted by Android Police, now when you try and launch the application on a Windows PC or laptop, you’ll get a message confirming that “Music Manager is no longer available.” We’re not sure if this applies to macOS machines or not, as there is a dedicated application for Apple’s desktop OS too.

Music Manager is no longer available. With Google Play Music shutting down soon, we’re no longer accepting uploads or offering other Music Manager features.

Even when trying to head to the Google Play Music Manager official download page, you’ll hit a roadblock. The service now redirects to a splash page which confirms that “music can no longer be uploaded to Google Play Music” and that you’ll need to “join YouTube Music to continue uploading.”

However, you still have time to transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube Music. You may not use the service in the future, but at least there will be a cloud backup of your tracks, albums, and playlists. As AP notes, you might even be able to grab your library using Google Takeout if you really wanted a local backup of your favorite tracks.

More on Google Play Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: