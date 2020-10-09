Friday deals: TCL 10L Android $210, Nest smart thermostat bundles, more

Today’s best deals include the TCL 10L Android smartphone, Nest smart thermostats, and the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone for $210. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and matching the Amazon all-time low tracked only once before. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone for yourself or a family member, there’s a lot to like about TCL’s 10L. It packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display complete with expandable microSD card storage, and a rear fingerprint scanner. Around back there’s a quad-camera array with 48MP, super wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors.

Nest thermostat bundles on sale today

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Thermostat E with extra sensors for $130. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for around $180 at retailers like Amazon. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality, and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro Android smartphone at $350

B&H currently offers the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone from $350 for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM. Down from $450, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches the third-best we’ve seen to date. There’s also the 12GB of RAM model at $420, down from $550.

Armed with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855, and 256GB of storage, ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro is a more budget-friendly Android smartphone that doesn’t ditch the flagship features. Around back, you’ll find a triple rear camera array comprised of 48MP ultra-wide, 20MP wide angle, and 8MP sensors. Then alongside dual SIM card support there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 2TB. Learn more in our launch coverage.

