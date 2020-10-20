Samsung Galaxy S10 is $600 in today’s best deals, microSD storage, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10 at $600, microSD storage, and the Lenovo Smart Display. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 Android Smartphone at $600

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $600. Down from its $850 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $99 and marks the best we’ve seen to date. For those who don’t need Samsung’s latest handsets, the Galaxy S10+ provides some notable features at the price point. Highlights here include a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, PowerShare wireless Qi charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a triple camera array. You can also rest assured knowing that it’ll receive updates going forward, as Samsung confirmed the device has at least another full year of support.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD Card at $80

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card for $80. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats previous discounts by $10, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay anywhere from $90 to $110 for similar alternatives at Amazon right now. Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable of sticking in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. Plus, a bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices and makes it less of a hassle to retrieve footage or other files.

Save on the Lenovo Smart Clock

Walmart is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $80 and still goes for as much at Best Buy. Today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best we’ve tracked in new condition. Lenovo’s adorable Smart Clock is the perfect bedside table accessory. Tapping this smart display will snooze your alarm, meaning it functions similarly to an old-fashioned clock. Plus, it leverages Google Assistant to command your smart home, deliver voice controls, and more to your bedroom. There’s even a USB port on the back that charges at 500mA to ensure your phone is just as ready to go in the morning as you are. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we said that it was “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: