PUBG’s latest season pass, Highlands, is now available for free to Stadia Pro members

- Oct. 29th 2020 6:30 am PT

0

PUBG arrived on Google Stadia over the summer and, in the time since, has remained free-to-play for Pro members as a part of their monthly subscription. Now, PUBG Highlands is also available for free to Stadia Pro members.

Following its release on October 20th to somewhat mixed reception, PUBG Highlands is also available for purchase on Google Stadia. The expansion pack is a 2-month season pass that offers players a new map — Paramo — as well as new skins and gameplay features.

With the new Season comes a brand new seasonal map. Paramo lies surrounded by clouds in the highlands of a forgotten civilization, and comes with exciting new gameplay features such as Supply Helicopters, the Critical Response Kit, and Molten Lava from a live volcano! Paramo also features dynamic terrain, where areas change from match to match, giving you a new experience each time you play!

Non-pro Stadia subscribers who have also purchased the base PUBG game can buy the Highlands pack for $14.99, but Stadia Pro members can get the pack and the base game for free right now. This addition to the Pro lineup also comes just days before new titles are added including Risk of Rain 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Sniper Elite 4, and more.

