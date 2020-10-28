Ubisoft has a few big titles releasing before the end of the year and to kick things off, the latest Watch Dogs game is hitting the scene. Watch Dogs: Legion is now available on Google Stadia.

Watch Dogs: Legion sees players building a resistance in London, recruiting and playing as virtually any character they see in the game. Each character has a different skill set and backstory, making every moment feel fresh.

Build a resistance from virtually anyone you see as you hack, infiltrate, and fight to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Welcome to the Resistance. Recruit and play as anyone in the city. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set. Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak. Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities.Take your recruits online and team up with your friends as you complete missions and challenging endgame content.

Like other games, Watch Dogs: Legion on Google Stadia is available instantly after purchase with no downloads and no updates to worry about. In the United States, the game costs $59.99 for the base game while the Gold Edition costs $99.99 and Ultimate Edition hits $119.99.

Sometime later this year, Watch Dogs: Legion will be available along other Ubisoft titles on Stadia for a monthly cost of $14.99.

More on Ubisoft:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: