A bit behind the unlocked release, Google’s latest smartphones are expanding to another major US carrier. AT&T has announced release dates for the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on its network.

In a brief post this week, AT&T confirmed that both the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will be available on November 6 and November 19, respectively. The carrier further confirmed that the Pixel 5 will be compatible with its mmWave “5G+” network while the Pixel 4a 5G will only support sub-6 networks.

Interestingly, AT&T is offering some killer deals on Google’s latest phones too. The Pixel 4a 5G costs just $5 per month with an eligible trade-in or $10 per month without one. The Pixel 5, on the other hand, is $10 per month with trade in and $15 per month without. Over 30 months, that means a 4a 5G can be as little as $150 and the Pixel 5 can be just $300. Those deals are only for a limited time, though.

The catch? Those deals are limited to customers on Unlimited plans.

AT&T knows what customers want. That’s why we’re adding yet another smartphone maker to our extensive 5G device lineup with the introduction of the Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. These Google smartphones have all the helpful features you need, with an extra boost of 5G. The Google Pixel 5 will be available in-stores and online at att.com/pixel beginning Nov. 6. Pre-orders for the Pixel 4a (5G) will kick off the same day at att.com/pixel4a5g with in-store and online availability starting Nov. 19.

Notably, AT&T also confirmed that both new Pixels are supported on the carrier’s FirstNet LTE network.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: