If you’re a Boston Red Sox or Boston Bruins fan, there’s some bad news this week. In an email sent to customers in the area, Google has confirmed that YouTube TV has lost NESN.

New England Sports Network is a local network in the Boston area that primarily covers games from the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. NESN is still available on other streaming platforms, including Fubo TV and AT&T TV, but Hulu, Sling, and Philo lack it just like YouTube.

An email sent to local customers reads (via The Streamable):

We’re writing to let you know that our agreement with New England Sports Network (NESN) has expired. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a new agreement to continue offering you this network. Starting Saturday, October 31st, 2020, NESN will no longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer have access to any previous recordings from NESN. We regret the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your membership as we strive to make YouTube TV the best streaming experience. Sincerely, The YouTube TV team

The loss of NESN is just the latest sports channel being lost by YouTube TV over failed contract negotiations. Most notably, Fox Regional Sports left the service in September not long after YouTube TV’s price jumped to $65/month.

