Have you canceled YouTube TV? [Poll]

The past few months have been pretty eventful for Google’s YouTube TV service. What was once a diamond in the rough when it came to live TV has quickly become a service that feels a whole lot more like cable. Now that a major sports provider has been dropped by YouTube TV we’re wondering, have you canceled the service?

Since its debut a few years ago, YouTube TV has grown dramatically with a whopping 2 million subscribers as of early 2020. That’s for good reason too. Compared to offerings like Sling TV, fubo, and other live TV streaming platforms, YouTube TV is a rock-solid offering. It has a great selection of channels, works on just about every major platform, and has great features such as unlimited DVR.

However, that comes at a cost. YouTube TV started out as a $35/month golden option for those looking to cut the cord. Over time, though, that price has nearly doubled to $65/month as of June. For a lot of people, that price hike was the last straw, but for a lot of other people, I know that the solid sports offering from YouTube TV made it tough to pull the plug and cancel service.

Last night, though, YouTube TV announced that it was officially losing Fox Sports Regional Networks. Those channels have been in limbo nearly all year, but an extension on the contract allowed those channels to keep operating on YouTube TV through the end of the regular NBA, MLB, and NHL seasons. Now, those are over and the contract expires on October 1st with no renewal in sight.

I’ve got to imagine that this is it for a lot of people. At this point, YouTube TV still brings a lot to the table, but $65/month for cable minus the sports has got to hurt. At this point, have you canceled YouTube TV, or are you keeping it? If you are keeping it, what’s keeping you on the service? Vote in the poll below and drop a comment below, let’s chat!

Note: If you’re not seeing the poll, click here to access it directly. Some adblockers also cause polls not to show, so try whitelisting our domain.

