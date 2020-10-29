Back in February, Google provided an update on YouTube Music/Premium and YouTube TV subscribers. During Q3 2020 earnings, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced 30 million, ad-free paying members and another million for the cord-cutting service.
Google said during Q4 2019 earnings that YouTube Music/Premium has 20 million paying customers, as well as 2 million YouTube TV subscribers. In the last three months, this has grown to 3 million cord-cutting customers. Meanwhile, Music/Premium is now at 30 million.
YouTube Music Premium costs $9.99 for ad-free playback, background streaming, and offline downloads. For an additional $2, YouTube Premium extends those benefits to all video content across the site. For comparison, Apple’s competing offering has 60 million subscribers as of mid-2019, while Spotify leads at 113 million.
Similarly, in March 2019, YouTube TV was reported to have 1 million users. The service costs $64.99 as of a June price increase.
