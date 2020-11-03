Google Voice now supports contact cards in text messages

Over a year after we first spotted it, Google Voice is rolling out a new feature to its mobile apps — the ability to see previews of vCard contact cards.

Google Voice has had trouble with certain types of attachments for quite some time. Videos, for example, didn’t show up in text message threads for the longest time. vCards were another source of frustration for many Voice users over the years, but that’s finally been remedied.

The latest versions of Google Voice on both Android and iOS now properly show previews for contact cards in a message thread. When someone sends you a contact card, it appears in the thread, just like a picture or video would, instead of the “File type not supported” block that’s been showing for ages. Notably, this isn’t showing on the desktop version of Google Voice yet, but on the web app, there’s at least an option to download the card from the thread. On mobile, users have been forced to dig into their email receipts to get the cards.

Before | After

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. You still can’t send vCards through Google Voice, only receive them. It’s the same situation videos have been in for ages, and, yeah, it’s pretty dumb. Still, as a daily Google Voice user, I’m glad to see that this feature has finally arrived.

