The latest update to the Android client of Google’s VoIP service is rolling out today with one notable user-facing tweak. Google Voice 2019.28 finally adopts the Material Theme account switcher, and is working on vCard support.

Material Theme account switcher

One glaring omission from the Google Voice for Android redesign earlier this year was the account switcher. It remained within the navigation drawer rather than appearing in the top-right corner as part of the full-width search field.

Google Voice 2019.28 today remedies that to further standardize the look of the company’s apps. Meanwhile, the nav drawer now just features the “Google Voice” logo at the top. Fast account switching is particularly crucial, with Voice now available for G Suite customers.

Widget

The preview for Google Voice’s widgets have been refreshed to reflect the current dark green accent color. It was previously light blue.

Previous Current

vCard support

According to a new string that describes a vCard “message_item,” support for sending and receiving the electronic business cards format might be coming to Google Voice.

<string name=”message_item_vcard_content_description”>vCard</string>

Driving mode

Work on “driving mode” continues, with the app adding a new string that details how the interception feature has to be enabled to make calls while in the car.

<string name=”car_mode_call_interception_failed_notification_title”>”Can’t call until you set driving mode”</string>

How to update?

Google Voice 2019.28 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

