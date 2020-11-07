OnePlus Watch reportedly won’t be using Google’s Wear OS

- Nov. 7th 2020 9:41 am PT

0

OnePlus has been rumored to be working on a smartwatch for years now, but the project never came to fruition. The evidence is stronger than ever for a OnePlus Watch hitting the the market soon, but surprisingly it won’t be using Google’s Wear OS platform.

Max J, a fairly reliable OnePlus tipster, claims that the OnePlus Watch will not be using Wear OS, a bit of a shock given the company’s tight ties with Google and the Android platform.

Generally speaking, Wear OS is the de facto platform for smartwatch makers who don’t have the resources to craft their own wearable platform from scratch. Brands such as Fossil and Mobvoi are most notable for using Wear OS, but even Oppo uses it in regions outside of China.

So, what’s the plan for the OnePlus Watch? Right now, we’re entirely unsure. Obviously, the product will still pair up with the company’s Android smartphones, but without Wear OS we have no indication at all of what kind of operating system OnePlus will be using on its first smartwatch. Oppo and Xiaomi have used forks of Android and Huawei uses a barebones OS for its popular wearables too. Max did further clarify to 9to5Google that Wear OS won’t be on this watch at all, not even a modified/skinned version.

The OnePlus Watch is currently expected to release sometime next year, delayed from its previously-expected launch of last month.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
OnePlus Watch

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches