The OnePlus Buds debuted just a few months ago with a price that undercuts the competition without compromising on much. Now, the even-more-affordable OnePlus Buds Z have hit the market, and they’re a whole lot better than the $50 price implies.

Available now in North America through OnePlus.com, Buds Z cost just $49.99. For that price, you’re not getting the one-size-fits-all design of the original Buds but rather some silicone-tipped earbuds that have a similar AirPod-clone design and the same touchpads.

The Buds Z offer up to 20 hours of playback between the buds (five hours) and the case. 10 minutes of charging the case can also deliver up to three hours of playback on the buds. The case charges over USB-C, too.

OnePlus Buds Z Impressions

I’ve had a pair of Buds Z on hand for the past few weeks, and I’ve got to say, they leave a much better first impression than I would have expected. They still support Google’s Fast Pair standard for quick pairing to nearly any Android phone and the Buds themselves are still a comfortable size, too. I found that the default silicone tips felt comfortable enough and stuck in my ears while providing a decent seal, but there are two other sizes included in the box if that’s not the case for you.

What’s most impressive is the sound quality though. While it’s not quite the same as the standard Buds, it’s extremely close and far better than many other buds I’ve tried at the same price point. The sound is crisp, and the bass, while not particularly impressive, is very much there and not overpowering. These are very plain, almost feature-less earbuds, but they sound very good for this price point.

We’ll have a full review on the OnePlus Buds Z in the coming weeks to talk about battery life and more, but just based on a couple of hours of use, I can definitely recommend them. If you’re interested in picking up a pair, I’d act quickly — they’ll probably sell out quickly!

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: