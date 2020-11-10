As Stadia continues to mature, Google is adding and improving features on a regular basis. Now, Stadia is debuting the ability to capture voice chat when saving a video clip.

Noted on a support page (via StadiaSource), it looks like Google is rolling out the ability to record voice chat when capturing an in-game clip. Notably, this won’t work with Stadia’s party voice chat. Rather, it works with in-game voice chat.

This isn’t supported for all games on Stadia, but those that do offer in-game voice chat will have voices from all users recorded automatically when a clip is recorded. Google notes that clips saved before November will include voices from other players, but not you. Also, the only way to not record voice chat audio in a recording is to mute yourself and/or your friends before recording the clip.

When you capture a video clip and your audio options are set to “Game chat”: The video clips will include game chat voices, including your own voice and the voices of other players, for its duration. Note : Video clips saved before early November 2020 will not include your own voice, but will include the voices of other players from your game chat.

Voices from party chat will not be included. Learn more about types of Stadia voice chat.

If you don’t want voices included in your video clip, you can mute yourself and others before your gameplay is captured or change your voice channel in your audio options.

We first spotted this feature coming in a teardown of Stadia 2.36.

